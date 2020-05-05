By Akbar Mammadov

For the first time in Azerbaijan, vegetative reproduction forms produced by micropropagation in laboratory conditions have been transferred to the field, the Ministry of Agriculture reported in its official website.

Head of the Biotechnology Laboratory of the Fruit and Tea Research Institute of the Ministry of Agriculture Sevil Suleymanova noted that four subgrafts of fruit plants consisting of kernel were propagated in vitro planting way and transferred to the field after passing all stages.

"Because these plants have a normal color and root system, their adaptation to the open field will be successful", she said.

Furthermore, Suleymanova said that these subgrafts will be grafted, and within a year we will have healthy and high-quality planting material. The greatest advantage of these plants is that they are virus-free.

Ilham Gurbanov, director of the Fruit and Tea Research Institute noted that these subgrafts are economically effective. Thus, the fruit saplings grafted on these stalks fall into the crop in the third year, and in the fifth year, they meet the costs already put on the garden.

"If 15 tons of crop is obtained from one hectare in ordinary subgrafts, it is possible to get about 50 tons from one hectare of saplings grown on these subgrafts," he added.

"The quality of the crops obtained from these gardens also fully meets the requirements of the market. That is, the crops are bright in color, large in size and standard. Such subgrafts have been imported to the country since 2003, but their production was first started by the Fruit and Tea Research Institute", said Gurbanov. The director of the institute noted that the main goal is to prevent the import of seedlings into the country together with private planting farms in this direction.

He noted that however, some imported seedlings have been revealed to be infected with viral and bacterial diseases.

"The main goal of the project is to cultivate virus-free planting material in Azerbaijan. By the end of next year, the Fruit and Tea Research Institute plans to produce up to 1 million seedlings", Gurbanov added.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan needs a total of 5 million seedy and kernel fruit seedlings annually, most of which are imported. After the establishment of a new biotechnology laboratory at the Fruit and Tea Research Institute, the goal is to increase annual seedling production to 2 million units in the first three years. This will greatly reduce the import of seedlings from foreign countries.

---

Akbar Mammadov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @AkbarMammadov97

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz