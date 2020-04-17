By Akbar Mammadov

The number of people employed in Azerbaijan’s economy increased by 107.2 thousand people or 7.0 percent year-on-year in March amounting to 1 million 641.5 thousand people, the State Statistics Committee reported on April 15.

"Of these 1 million 641.5 thousand employees, 911.4 thousand people worked in the public sector of the economy and 730.1 thousand people in the private sector", the report says.

In addition, in January-February 2020, the average monthly nominal wage of employees in the country's economy increased by 28.4 percent compared to the same period last year, amounting to $419.85 (712.3 Azerbaijani manat), the report says.

The average monthly nominal wage has been higher in the mining industry, financial and insurance activities, professional, scientific and technical activities, information and communication, as well as transport and warehousing.

According to the report, 20.5 percent of employees are engaged in education, 18.0 percent in trade; repair of vehicles, 13.1 percent in industry, 8.2 percent in provision of health and social services to the population, 7.3 percent in construction, 6.9 percent in public administration and defense; social security, 4.6 percent in transport and warehousing, 3.4 percent in professional, scientific and technical activities, 3.2 percent in agriculture, forestry and fisheries, 1.8 percent in financial and insurance activities, and 13.0 percent in the other fields of the economy.

