By Ofeliya Afandiyeva

Russia is ready to supply combat aircraft to Azerbaijan, local media reported citing the Ministry of Defence of Azerbaijan on April 7.

“Within the framework of military-technical cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation, a delegation of specialists of the Azerbaijan Air Force visited the enterprises included in the Russian military-industrial complex.

Members of the Azerbaijani delegation visited Russian military plants producing Su-35 and MiG-35 fighter jets. During the meetings with the representatives of Rosoboronexport, one of the leaders in the global arms market of Russia, and the management of military plants, Azerbaijani side expressed its interest in purchasing the most modern fighter jets made in Russia,” the statement posted on the official website of the ministry said.

During briefings, Azerbaijani delegation was informed about the tactical and technical characteristics of aircraft, combat capability, armament, production, operation and maintenance of aircraft in general.

The Russian side, in turn, expressed its readiness to deliver combat aircraft to Azerbaijan in a quantity that meets the needs of the Azerbaijan Air Force.

Azerbaijani military pilots have performed practical flights on MiG-35 aircraft at Russian military airbases.

In addition, it is worthy to mention that according to the Global Firepower survey center, Azerbaijan ranks 53rd for the strength of its army worldwide, leaving behind many CIS and regional countries.

It is also known that cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan in the military sphere is of a strategic nature and is increasingly developing.

Note that Rosoboronexport is the sole state intermediary agency for Russia’s exports/imports of defense-related and dual use products, technologies and services. The agency was set up in 2000 and is charged with implementation of the policy of the State in the area of military-technical cooperation between Russia and foreign countries.

