By Trend

Azerbaijani goods worth $15.3 million were exported through a "single window" system in March 2020, which is 52.3 percent more compared to March 2019, Trend reports referring to the Export Review published by Azerbaijan’s Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.

From January through March, the Single Window Export Support Center issued the appropriate export certificates to hundreds of entrepreneurs. As a result, non-oil products worth more than $37 million were exported.

In accordance with the report, non-oil products were exported by 43.5 percent more in March 2020 compared to March 2019.

The total amount of Azerbaijan's exports via the "single window" amounted to $140.4 million in 2019, which was 6.4 percent less compared to 2018, when this figure was $150 million.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz