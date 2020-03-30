By Ofeliya Afandiyeva

The volume of Azerbaijan’s car production increased by 2.7 times in January-February 2020 compared to the same period in 2019, local media reported citing Azerbaijani State Statistics Committee on March 29.

Thus, passenger car production in Azerbaijan totaled 480 units in January-February 2020.

As of March 1, 2020, there are 172 cars in stock, the committee stated, adding that in the medium term, automobile production in Azerbaijan should reach 5,000 units per year.

In addition, in January-February, 50 tractors were produced in the country, which is 82.6 percent less than the same period in 2019. As of March 1, 2020, there are 336 tractors in stock.

In 2019, car production in Azerbaijan amounted to 2.36 thousand units, which is 2.4 times more than in 2018. In 2019, Azerbaijan also produced 905 tractors for various purposes (a decline of 30.5 percent).

It is worthy to note that automobile industry has been playing an active role in Azerbaijan’s non-oil industry in recent years.

There are three car manufacturing plants in Azerbaijan, including Khazar motor plant in Neftchala, Ganja Automobile Plant and Nakhchivan Automobile Plan.

Khazar motor plant, which was established in 2016 by Azermash and the Iran Khodro Company (IKCO), produced over 1,600 cars and plans to produce 3,000 cars in 2019.

In addition to passenger cars, Azerbaijan’s oldest vehicle factory, the Ganja Automobile Plant, assembles Belarusian MAZ truck and the Belarus tractor, and Russian KamAZ and Ural trucks. It should be noted that Ganja Automobile Plant is the largest assembly plant of Belarus tractors outside the Eurasian Economic Union.

In addition, another automobile plant that opened in Nakhchivan back in 2010, assembles eight models of Lifan passenger cars designed by China’s Lifan Group, which provides all the necessary spare parts for cars to the plant, so they may be assembled in Azerbaijan under the direct supervision of Chinese automotive specialists.

Note that the country’s automotive production will reach $20 million in 2019 and $70 million by 2022, according to the Market Analysis Azerbaijan 2019.

