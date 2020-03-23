By Trend

Azerbaijan made air cargo transportation worth $200 million in January-February 2020, which is 3.6 times less compared to the same period of 2019, Trend reports referring to the country’s State Customs Committee.

During the reporting period, more than 17,600 tons of cargo were transported by air, which is 13.5 percent more than in January-February 2019.

Nearly 15,900 tons of cargoes worth $39.8 million (a growth of 12.8 percent) were exported by air, which is an increase of 16 percent.

Some 1,740 tons of cargo worth $155.7 million (a decrease 4.4 times) were imported by air from January through February 2020.

Almost 13,000 tons of cargo worth $27.6 million were exported and 865,000 tons of cargo worth $71.7 million were imported by air in January 2020 (an increase of 44.4 percent and a decrease of 3.6 times as compared to January 2019, respectively).

In January-February, Azerbaijan's total trade turnover amounted to $5 billion. The country's export made up $3.2 billion, while imports - over $1.7 billion.

