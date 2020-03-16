By Ofeliya Afandiyeva

The volume of industrial production in Azerbaijan amounted to $4,538,520,366 during the period January-February 2020, which is 0.9 percent higher compared to the same period last year, local media reported with reference to the Azerbaijani State Statistics Committee on March 16.

As it was informed, production in non-oil sector of Azerbaijan increased by 21.7 percent in January-February.

In January-February 2020, 68.4 percent of the production volume was accounted for by the mining industry, 26 percent - the processing industry, 5 percent - the sphere of production and distribution of electricity, gas and steam, 0.6 percent - the sphere of water supply, waste treatment and processing.

Based on the provided data, in January-February, the production of automobiles, trailers and semi-trailers increased by seven times, computer, electronic and optical products - 5.7 times, other vehicles - 2.5 times, drinks - 2.1 times, wood processing and wood products - 89,8 percent, clothing production - 79.6 percent, finished metal products - 56.5 percent, furniture production - 47.3 percent.

At the same time, for the reporting period, the production increased in the following sectors of industry in Azerbaijan:

Printing - 40.7 percent, metallurgy - 39.6 percent, paper and cardboard – 27.5 percent, electrical equipment – 27.1 percent, textile industry - 25 percent, chemical industry – 19.5 percent, tobacco production – 16.3 percent, oil products – 11.3 percent, pharmaceutical production – 4.2 percent, rubber and plastic products - 3.6 percent and food products - 1.2 percent.

Moreover, the decline in January-February 2020 was observed in the installation and repair of machinery and equipment by 7.7 percent, in the production of machinery and equipment by 19.1 percent, building materials by 21.9 percent and leather, leather products, shoes by 40.3 percent.

