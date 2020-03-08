By Trend

Azerbaijani gymnast Mansum Safarov (12.550 points) won silver medal in ring exercises at 1st AGF Junior Trophy International Tournament in Men's Artistic Gymnastics in Baku, Trend reports.

Ukrainian gymnast Vladimir Kostyuk (13.000 points) ranked first, while the Turkish Shener Kerem came in third with 12.500 points.

Another Azerbaijani gymnast Ramin Damirov came in sixth with 12.250 points.

Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) is hosting the 1st AGF Junior Trophy International Tournament in Men's Artistic Gymnastics on March 7-8. Junior gymnasts born in 2003-2006 are demonstrating their skills at the tournament. Qualification competitions take place on the first day, and finals in individual all-around competition will take place on the second day.

The AGF Junior Trophy will be a test tournament for young gymnasts ahead of the European Championships in Men's Artistic Gymnastics, which will be held May 27-31 at the National Gymnastics Arena.

---

