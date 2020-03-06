By Ofeliya Afandiyeva

Azerbaijan International Franchise Forum - Caspian Franchise will increase Azerbaijan’s investment attractiveness for potential investors and create opportunities to launch a system for new franchising projects, the Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijani Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-sized Businesses (SMEs), Orkhan Mammadov, told in the Forum on March 4.

“The goal of holding such events is to connect franchise owners, investors and entrepreneurs, those people interested in starting a franchise business as well,” Mamamdov said.

Mammadov expressed his confidence that this event, which was organized for the first time in Azerbaijan, will attract entrepreneurs’ attention and turn into a traditional platform concerning business cooperation between local and foreign entrepreneurs and effective establishment of B2B contacts as well.

“In addition, the exhibition organized within the forum enabled to build partnerships between entrepreneurs, presenting the elaborateness of franchising technology to them. Also, this display contributed to increase of Azerbaijan’s investment attractiveness for potential investors, and creating opportunities for launching selection system for new franchising projects,” Mammadov stressed.

He mentioned that the exhibition was distinguished for its contributions. Thus, potential investors could demonstrate well-known foreign brands operating in the franchise system and benefit from created conditions for obtaining comprehensive information about the Azerbaijani Caspian Franchise international business platform (https://franchiseexpo.az/) in the field of buying and selling franchises in the country.

"For this purpose, we invited entrepreneurs to actively participate in this event and hold fruitful discussions," he underlined.

The Caspian Franchise consisted of two parts – Conference and aforementioned exhibition.

The conference provided an opportunity to discuss the most pressing issues of franchising in Azerbaijan with local and foreign experts and entrepreneurs. During the conference, guests received an answer to the question “Why franchising and not their own business?”, discussing the legal aspects of working in a franchise and practical advice from those who already have successful experience in this field.

The exhibition brought together companies from various countries that presented franchises of their brands in areas such as ice cream, sushi, coffee, clothing, courier services, as well as a real estate agency and companies providing consulting services to find the right franchise. Guests of the exhibition were able to personally meet with representatives of foreign franchising companies and discuss in a live communication format all the nuances of the proposed franchise.

It is worth to mention that the Forum was the only business platform for buying and selling franchises in the country. Being the place "Where business starts", the event allowed to learn all about franchising, find a successful investment and start a new business.

It brought together franchise owners, current investors and businessmen, representatives of large holdings and individuals intended in launching their own franchise business on one site.

The event aimed to assist small and medium-sized businesses in expanding or launching new activities, whilst discussing franchising opportunities in Azerbaijan and learning about business development trends abroad.

Note that Azerbaijan International Franchise Forum - Caspian Franchise was held at Boulevard Hotel Baku under the Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-sized Businesses (SMEs) of Azerbaijan on March 4-5.

The speakers of the event include Founder of Topfranchise.ru Victor Bolshakov, Founder of Azerbaijan Franchising Center Elnur Islamov, Director of Churrosaz LLC Mirismet Javadov, CEO of Asiawide Franchise Consultants Pte Ltd Albert Kong, Legal Manager of Deloitte & Touche LLAC Bahar Kavuzova, CEO of Burger King Azerbaijan Abbas Mirza, Chief Marketing Officer of Burger King Azerbaijan Murad Gasimov, and CEO of 145 Group Anar İbrahimov.

