Chairman of the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee, Colonel-General of the Customs Service Safar Mehdiyev met with Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Azerbaijan Hamad bin Abdullah bin Saud bin Khudair, Trend reports on March 4 referring to the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee.

Mehdiyev said that bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia are successfully developing.

"A high level of cooperation is important and friendly relations between the heads of two states play an important role in the development of the bilateral relations," the chairman said.

“The reforms in the Azerbaijani customs system, initiated by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, helped simplify customs procedures, increase the country's export and transit potential and transparency, promote international trade and create modern customs procedures,” Mehdiyev added.

“The trade between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia is developing, but both countries have more opportunities to increase the volume of import-export operations,” Mehdiyev said.

The chairman stressed the importance of fully using these opportunities.

Mehdiyev also touched on the relationship between the customs services of the two countries, stressing the development of relations in the field of customs, the importance of interaction and exchange of experience to intensify the cooperation.

In turn, Hamad bin Abdullah bin Saud bin Khudair said that Saudi Arabia attaches great importance to the development of relations with Azerbaijan.

Stressing the high level of relations between Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan, the ambassador emphasized that there are good opportunities for expanding cooperation in the economic, trade, investment, agricultural and other spheres.

The ambassador also stressed the need to further strengthen the ties between the customs agencies of the two countries and increase trade turnover.

Hamad bin Abdullah bin Saud bin Khudair added that he would make every effort to further strengthen the bilateral relations.

Then the sides also exchanged the views on other issues of mutual concern.

The goal of the Azerbaijani Customs Service is to protect Azerbaijan’s sovereignty, economic and national security, as well as improve the social well-being of people, promote the international trade, as well as ensure security, collect customs payments and transfer them to the state budget, as well as prevent fraud in the field of customs affairs and the fight against international terrorism.

