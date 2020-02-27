By Trend

The prices of gold and palladium increased, while silver and platinum prices decreased in Azerbaijan on Feb. 27, compared to the prices on Feb. 26, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 16.4 manat and amounted to 2,808 manat per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.0536 manat and amounted to 30.7359 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 16.7 manat and amounted to 1,568 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 208.8 manat and amounted to 4,841 manat per ounce.

Precious metals 27.02.2020 26.02.2020 Gold XAU 2,808.3660 2,791.9100 Silver XAG 30.7359 30.7895 Platium XPT 1,568.5135 1,585.3010 Palladium XPD 4,841.3875 4,632.5850

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Feb. 27)

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz