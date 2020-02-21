By Trend

The second International Cybersecurity Week will be held in Azerbaijan on March 2-6, 2020, Trend reports referring to the statement made at the press-conference on "Cybersecurity Week".

The goal of the Cybersecurity Week, which is organized for the second year by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies, is to increase the effectiveness of interaction and the level of enlightenment in this sphere.

Eight events are planned to be conducted in various spheres of cybersecurity within the Cybersecurity Week.

The first event will be the Cybersecurity Conference, to be held on March 2. It will be organized by the Electronic Security Service under the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and in partnership with Microsoft, IS3S, Prosol and Kaspersky companies.

The presentations and reports of the corresponding local and international companies on new cybersecurity solutions given the current trends and challenges will be made at the conference.

The event will play a big role of an indispensable platform for the sessions in the Q/A format, discussions, expansion of opportunities for cooperation.

In parallel, the Cyber Village exhibition, which will showcase cybersecurity solutions, will be held as part of the conference.

An event called "Secure Government Cloud" will be held on March 3. The work on the implementation of the Government Cloud project which is implemented by AzInTelecom LLC, products, services and further plans will be described there.

Moreover, event participants will be provided with information on the reforms in this sphere, methods of protecting the generated electronic information resources of state and business structures, organizations and individuals, as well as on existing cyber threats.

The experience and knowledge are planned to be exchanged in the field of strengthening the national cybersecurity system. Moreover, presentations on data backup services which are rendered by AZCLOUD provider, secure cloud services, prevention of data loss and others will be demonstrated at the event.

A practical seminar on penetration testing for cybersecurity professionals working in the public and banking sectors will be another event to be held on March 3.

The workshop, to be jointly organized by the ICT Applying and Training Center of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and IS3S company, will be conducted by famous Russian specialist and researcher in cybersecurity Yuriy Gurkin.

The types, methods and technological solutions of the penetration testing will be showcased at the workshop.

The Youth Internet Governance Forum on Cyber Security to be organized by the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and the UN Development Program and in partnership with the Youth Foundation will be held on March 4.

Various ways of introducing the internet to achieve effective regional economic development and cultural progress will be discussed at the event.

A hackathon competition (Capture the Flag) will also be launched as part of the Cybersecurity Week on March 4. It will be organized by the Electronic Security Service and in partnership with the Innovation Agency.

The proposal was made for the participating teams to solve the tasks on such topics as using of vulnerabilities in web applications, using of cryptography and binary application gaps, reverse engineering and so on.

The event entitled "Digital Law: Protection of Personal Data" will be held on March 5. It will be organized by the Electronic Security Service in partnership of Prosol, E&Y companies, as well as the companies that have received licenses.

Local and international companies will make presentations and reports related to the European experience in the field of personal data protection in the digital era, based on the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) of the European Union.

The information on the current situation and reforms in the relevant field in Azerbaijan will be provided.

The international certification training on cybersecurity will be organized by the Azerbaijan Standardization Institute and the ICT Applying and Training Center and will be held on March 5.

As part of the training, which will last a week, local specialists will review the requirements of the adopted international standard according to ISO / IEC 27001 - Information Security Management Systems and teach how to use it.

The award ceremony for the winners of the hackathon competition will be held on March 6.

The team which will rank 1st will get 4,000 manat ($2,352), 2nd – 2,000 manat ($1,176), 3rd – 1,000 manat ($588). After the award ceremony, the Cybersecurity Week will end.

---

