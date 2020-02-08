By Trend
Last week, the price of one ounce of gold decreased by 14.4 manat ($8.4 ) or 0.5 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,663 manat ($1,566).
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
Jan. 27
|
2,684,648.5
|
Feb. 1
|
2,687,708.5
|
Jan. 28
|
2,685,260.5
|
Feb. 2
|
2,677,619
|
Jan. 29
|
2,661,129
|
Feb. 3
|
2,647,707.5
|
Jan. 30
|
2,684,376.5
|
Feb. 4
|
2,640,695
|
Jan. 31
|
2,672,162
|
Feb. 5
|
2,661,205.5
|
Average weekly
|
2,677,515.3
|
Average weekly
|
2,663,041.1
Last week, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.17 manat ($0.1) or 5.7 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 30.1 manat ($17.7).
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
Jan. 27
|
30.9227
|
Feb. 1
|
30.3232
|
Jan. 28
|
30.6978
|
Feb. 2
|
30.1370
|
Jan. 29
|
29.6931
|
Feb. 3
|
29.9876
|
Jan. 30
|
29.9480
|
Feb. 4
|
29.0246
|
Jan. 31
|
30.3328
|
Feb. 5
|
30.2494
|
Average weekly
|
30.3189
|
Average weekly
|
30.1444
Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 17.1 manat ($10) or 1.7 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,646 manat ($968.2).
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
Jan. 27
|
1,691,474.5
|
Feb. 1
|
1,629,203.5
|
Jan. 28
|
1,683,204
|
Feb. 2
|
1,653,411.5
|
Jan. 29
|
1,685,635
|
Feb. 3
|
1,640,627.5
|
Jan. 30
|
1,650,759.5
|
Feb. 4
|
1,673,964.5
|
Jan. 31
|
1,666,000
|
Feb. 5
|
1,633,997.5
|
Average weekly
|
1,675,414.6
|
Average weekly
|
1,646,240.9
Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 89.4 manat ($52.5) or 2.2 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 4,032 manat ($2,371).
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
Jan. 27
|
4,049,612.5
|
Feb. 1
|
3,890,603
|
Jan. 28
|
3,915,754.5
|
Feb. 2
|
3,971,293.5
|
Jan. 29
|
3,926,065
|
Feb. 3
|
4,179,067.5
|
Jan. 30
|
3,873,960
|
Feb. 4
|
4,159,483.5
|
Jan. 31
|
3,949,448.5
|
Feb. 5
|
3,961,654.5
|
Average weekly
|
3,942,968.1
|
Average weekly
|
4,032,420.4
