31 January 2020 14:58 (UTC+04:00)
192
By Trend
The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) is currently assessing AtaBank's liquidity and other financial indicators, Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Elman Rustamov told reporters at a press conference on Jan. 31, Trend reports.
According to Rustamov, AtaBank has really serious problems on these matters.
The CBA chairman noted that such a case is not new for Azerbaijan, and financial stability department is working on this issue.
In any case, Rustamov noted, the bank's customers should not worry about their deposits - any decision regarding AtaBank will in no way affect the interests of its customers.
The CBA is holding a press conference on the change in the discount rate.
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz