The purpose of the Public Council is to address problems of those involved in small and medium businesses, Chairman of the Public Council of Azerbaijan's Small and Medium Business (SMB) Development Agency Farhad Garashov told reporters on the sidelines of a business forum on the current state and prospects of food safety, Trend reports.

These particularly include manufacturers, exporters and importers, restaurateurs and owners of other catering venues, he added.

"We have prepared anonymous forms for entrepreneurs, which they can fill in with their inquiries, complaints and suggestions. We will certainly consider, take into account and respond to each of them," Garashov said.

Baku hosts a business forum on the current state and prospects of food safety on Jan. 23. The event is attended by representatives of Azerbaijan's SMB Development Agency, Food Safety Agency, Agriculture Ministry, Women Entrepreneurs Fund, National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations, as well as food industry entrepreneurs.

