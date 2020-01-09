By Trend

In December 2019, the share of Google searches in the Azerbaijani market dropped by 0.31 percent compared to the previous month, Trend reports referring to data provided by StatCounter's Global Stats.

Thus, Google remains the most popular search engine in Azerbaijan, which as of January 1, 2020 owns 95.24 percent of the market.

In this month, statistical indicators of the Yandex search engine, increased by 0.21 percent. Its share in Azerbaijan's search engine market was 2.76 percent compared to 2.55 percent at the end of November 2019.

Herein, there was also a slight decrease by 0.03 percent in the share of Yahoo search engine, which as of January 1, 2020 amounted to 0.61 percent.

At the end of December 2019, the share of Yandex search engines in Azerbaijani market amounted to 0.52 percent, changed by 0.04 compared to the previous month.

The remainder of the market is distributed among other search engines.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz