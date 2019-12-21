By Trend

Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) will hold an auction on the placement of mid-term manat bonds of the Azerbaijani Finance Ministry worth 10 million manat ($5.8 million) on December 24, 2019, Trend reports referring to BSE.

Securities, with par value of 100 manat ($58.8) each and maturity of 1092 days, will be placed at the auction.

The interest payment dates for the bonds are Dec. 20, 2022.

Azerbaijan's PASHA Capital Investment Company will be the issue underwriter.

($1 = 1.7 manat on Dec. 21)

---

