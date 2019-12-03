By Trend

The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway (BTK) ensures the access to the markets in the Caucasus, Central Asia and the Far East, Turkish Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Mehmet Cahit Turhan said, Trend reports on Dec. 3 referring to the Turkish media.

"Azerbaijan is one of the important partners for us on the railway route from China to Europe, known as the Middle Corridor," the minister added.

The minister emphasized that in this sense, Azerbaijan is one of the key countries of the Middle Corridor.

"In this regard, our cooperation with Azerbaijan, our joint efforts are very important,” Turhan said. “As is known, a train from China, using BTK, reached Europe on November 6."

The minister also stressed that from now on, these transport services will be available for the transportation of goods to all countries of the corridor.

“The goods will be supplied to the markets even faster and more reliably through BTK,” Turhan said.

On Oct. 30, 2017, a solemn ceremony on the occasion of the opening of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway was held at the Baku International Sea Trade Port.

The BTK railway has been built on the basis of the Azerbaijani-Georgian-Turkish intergovernmental agreement. At the initial stage, the volume of freight traffic will be at the level of 6.5 million tons of cargo, and up to one million passengers will be transported through this railway.

The BTK can greatly reduce the time of delivery of goods from China to Europe via Azerbaijan, which makes this route especially attractive.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz