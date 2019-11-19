By Rasana Gasimova

Entrepreneurs from the Sheki region are interested in the supply of dried fruits to Russian Novgorod region, Head of the Executive Power of Sheki region Elkhan Usubov has said.

“We want to supply dried fruits to the market of the Novgorod region,” Usubov said at a meeting with the Governor of the Novgorod region, Andrei Nikitin, Russian media reported.

In turn, Nikitin noted that the region plans to purchase fruits and other agricultural products from Sheki. He noted that a distribution center will be constructed on the territory of the Novgorod region. The products from this center will be delivered to all the Russian Northwestern regions and to Moscow.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the possibility of implementing joint projects. First of all, these projects will include fertilizers, seeds and poultry farming. Other areas of cooperation are tourism and culture.

Following the negotiations, the parties signed a memorandum of cooperation that they have been working on work since 2018.

During the meeting, a presentation of the Sheki region was made.

The parties began to interact at the 9th Russian-Azerbaijani Interregional Forum held in Baku on September 27, 2018. Business missions from Novgorod visited Azerbaijan last year.

One of the visits resulted in an agreement on the supply of furniture signed between Elegia LLC company from the city of Borovichi and Azerbaijani company Embawood. Novgorod products are already entering the Azerbaijani market.

In 2018, Novgorod goods worth $ 3million were exported to Azerbaijan. Exports grew due to an increase in the supply of paper and cardboard. Wood, ceramic goods, electric machines, equipment, chemical products, furniture and bedding were also exported to Azerbaijan.

There’s one registered organization with the participation of Azerbaijani capital on the territory of the Novgorod region - the “Vozrozhdenie” production repair and construction company, which is engaged in logging.

As to overall Russian exports to Azerbaijan, in 2018, Russia mainly exported food products and agricultural raw materials ($422.1 million) machinery, equipment and vehicles ($381.6 million), metals and products from them ($315.9 million) wood and pulp-paper products ($238.1 million) as well as chemical products and rubber ($198 million) to Azerbaijan.

