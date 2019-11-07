By Rasana Gasimova

Agricultural products produced in Azerbaijan were showcased at the 2nd China International Import Expo held in Shanghai, China.

The event, which kicked off on November 5, will continue until November 10. The exposition will also host business forums on a variety of topics.

A delegation led by Shahin Mustafayev, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister, co-chair of the Azerbaijan-China Intergovernmental Commission on trade and economic cooperation also attended the exhibition, the Ministry of Agriculture reports.

The delegation is represented by the Deputy Minister of Agriculture Elchin Zeynalov, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to China Ekrem Zeynalli, Chairman of Agro Procurement and Supply OJSC under the Ministry of Agriculture Leyla Mammadova, chairman of “Azerbaijan Railways” CJSC Cavid Qurbanov, as well as chairman of the Azerbaijan's State Tourism Agency Fuad Nagiyev and others.

Speaking at the event, Elchin Zeynalov said that the Chinese market could open new opportunities for export of Azerbaijani agricultural products.

“All organizations and companies representing Azerbaijan are at the united stand named “Made in Azerbaijan”, he said.

Zeynalov also noted that participation in such exhibitions is a good opportunity for new collaborations, as the representatives of the companies and organizations attending the exposition receive information about the agricultural work and innovations implemented in Azerbaijan.

“At the same time, we are exploring the possibility of establishing bilateral cooperation and exporting domestic products to the Chinese market. I think China can become one of the most important countries in the export of Azerbaijan's agricultural products,” he added.

Leyla Mammadova, who represented local farmers' products at the exposition, said that participation in international exhibitions plays an important role in exchanging experience and establishing new partnerships in this area.

“The main objective is to promote our local agricultural products in the Chinese market and to demonstrate the export potential of our country. To this end, many Azerbaijani products are on display at the exhibition. We also hold business meetings with delegations from various developing countries in the framework of the exposition,” she said.

Mammadova noted that these meetings aim to create new and sustainable partnerships. She went on to say that participation in such events plays an important role in exploring opportunities and finding new markets for local products to enter.

The China International Import Expo (CIIE) is a trade fair annually held in autumn since 2018 in Shanghai, China. It is the world's first import-themed national-level expo. The exhibition is initiated by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

This year's exhibition is attended by more than 3,000 companies from 150 countries and represents national pavilions of more than 60 countries.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz