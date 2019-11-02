By Trend

As of October 1 this year, 27,100 mortgage loans were issued in Azerbaijan, Trend reports November 2 with reference to the Azerbaijan Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund.

A total of 114 new mortgage loans were issued during October, according to the report.

The amount of mortgage loans as of Oct. 1 increased by 9,000 manat ($5,294) and amounted to about 1.3 billion manat ($791.1 million), and the amount of loans and guarantees issued amounted to 46.8 million manat ($27.5 million, or an increase by 12.2 percent over the month).

The total number of bonds of the fund in circulation is 707.672 million, which is 3.6 percent less than a month earlier.

($1= 1.7 manat on November 2)

---

