By Trend

The 13th International Conference on Application of Information and Communication Technologies (AICT 2019) of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers has kicked off at ADA University in Baku, Trend reports from the event.

At the beginning of the conference, former ambassador of Azerbaijan to the US, rector of ADA Hafiz Pashayev delivered speech and expressed hope that the event will contribute to the development of the relevant sphere in Azerbaijan.

Pashayev also noted that the conference is dedicated to the legacy of the outstanding scientist Lotfi Zadeh.

The AICT conference is being held in Azerbaijan for the fourth time, and nine times it was held abroad.

The event is sponsored by Pasha Bank.

The conference brought together scientists and specialists from more than 20 countries. The discussion topics are devoted to the latest developments in the application of ICT in science, education, business, industry, management, medicine, social and humanitarian sphere.

AICT 2019 will continue its work until Oct. 25.

The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) is a professional association for electronic engineering, electrical engineering, and associated disciplines with the corporate office in New York City.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz