By Leman Mammadova

The Agency for Development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) continues to establish the Friend of SMEs offices across Azerbaijan as a mechanism that helps to identify and implement initiatives of SMEs, realize their potential, provide them with support at all stages of their development and protect the rights of entrepreneurs.

The new Friend of SMEs was launched in Imishli region on October 8. Thus, the number of Friend of SMEs operating in the country has reached 17.

At the event dedicated to the opening of the new Friend of SMEs office, entrepreneurs operating in Imishli region were informed about the services and support mechanisms provided by Friend of SMEs to micro, small and medium-sized businesses.

Orkhan Mammadov, Chairman of the Board of SME Development Agency, said that SMEs in Imishli region and surrounding areas can address the new center regarding opening a business, expanding the existing business activities, as well as protection of rights and interests.

Friend of SMEs in the Imishli region will provide support and services to SMEs in such areas as information, advice, training, legal assistance, and coordination with government agencies.

Mammadov invited entrepreneurs to work closely with the Friend of SMEs and noted that the network “Friend of SMEs” will cover other cities and regions of the country.

A presentation on the concept of Friend of SMEs was also held. The event also featured an educational video on domestic market research, a new government support mechanism for SMEs. Then, the event participants got acquainted with the Friend of SMEs office to be operated in the Heydar Aliyev Center in Imishli region.

All necessary conditions have been created by Friend of SMEs in the region to provide appropriate services and support to entrepreneurs. “Volunteers of SMEs” have also been involved in the activities of the new center.

The activities of the Friends of SMEs are focused on a regions' development potential through the creation of new SMEs and the development of the existing ones. Another key aspect of Friends of SMEs' activity is the provision of SMEs with multiple supports for their sustainable development needs. The surveys and monitoring are also the important directions of the activities of Friends of SMEs.

Presently, Friends of SMEs are operating in 14 cities and regions of the country, and entrepreneurs from surrounding areas can also use their services.

The share of SMEs in employment in Azerbaijan was 76 percent last year, and in recent years, comprehensive work has been carried out for the development of SMEs. In particular, inspections of business entities have been suspended and the process of obtaining licenses has been simplified. The share of SMEs in Azerbaijan’s foreign trade is planned to increase to 40 percent after 2025.

---

Leman Mammadova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @leman_888

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz