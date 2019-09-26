By Rasana Gasimova

Agriculture is considered as one of major directions in the country’s development, as its plays a special role in the diversification of Azerbaijan’s economy.

Azerbaijan has exported $592 million worth agricultural production over the period of January-August 2019, which is 20.6 percent more than the production exported during the same period of 2018, Yusif Abdullayev, acting president of Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) said on September 26, during the press conference held in Baku.

“Exports of agricultural primary products amounted to $470 million, which is 18.9% more than in the same period of 2018,” added Abdullayev.

He also mentioned that exports of processed agricultural produce amounted to $122 million (a 29.5 percent increase).

In 2018, Azerbaijan increased the export of agricultural products by 23.9% to reach $589.6 million. The largest volume of exports fell at tomatoes, which were exported in the amount of $177 million.

Note that the volume of agricultural production in Azerbaijan amounted to 5 billion 206.7 million manats in January-August 2019, which is 6.2 percent higher than that of the same period in 2018.

The volume of livestock production amounted to 2 billion 557 million manats, crop production - 2 billion 649.7 million manats. Growth in livestock production amounted to 3.1 percent, and in crop production – to 9.2 percent.

The country produced 332,600 tons of meat (a 3 percent increase), 1 million 386 thousand tons of milk (a 1.5 percent increase), 1 billion 242.2 million eggs (a 6.9 percent increase), 15,400 tons of wool (a 1.5 percent increase). In addition, 643.7 tons of silkworm cocoons were produced (a 25.3 percent increase) in January-August 2019.

As of September 1, 2019, 3.229 million tons of grain and legumes were collected (a 6.3 percent increase), 703,800 tons of potatoes (a 9.5 percent increase), 1 million 283,800 tons of vegetables (a 11,3 percent increase), 427,900 tons of melons (a 14.9 percent increase), 382,400 tons of fruits and berries (a 5.6 percent increase), 56,500 tons of grapes (a 49.4 percent increase), 580.8 tons of tea (a 16.4 percent decline), 31,400 tons of sunflower (a 48.7 percent increase), 3,500 tons of tobacco (a 19.4 percent decline), 19,600 tons of sugar beet (a 78.3 percent decline), 164.8 tons of cotton (a 5% increase) were produced.

It should be noted that agricultural production in Azerbaijan increased by 4.6% in 2018.

In general, agricultural production in Azerbaijan amounted to 7 billion manats ($4.11 billion) in 2018, which is 4.6 percent higher than in 2017. The volume of production in livestock amounted to 3.8 billion manats ($2.2 billion), and in crop production - to 3.2 billion manats ($1.9 billion).

