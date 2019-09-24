By Trend

Azerbaijan’s Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication will hold the 3rd international conference on the Digital Trade Hub of Azerbaijan titled “Silk Road Digitalization” on October 9, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan’s Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.

Digital projects, financial and banking technologies within a single digital space along the Silk Road, as well as e-government solutions, will be among the topics of discussion during the event.

The conference will be attended by Kaspar Korjus, founding Managing Director of Estonia’s e-Residency program. He will talk about Estonia’s experience, prospects of development and future plans.

It is also expected that a public-private partnership agreement will be signed through a mobile signature.

According to the Manager of the Digital Trade Hub of Azerbaijan Nijat Asadli, it is the only platform in the world that offers digital solutions to local entrepreneurs and electronic services to non-residents.

About 200 representatives from the US, Israel, Russia, the UK, Estonia, Turkey, Spain and other countries will attend in the conference.

---

