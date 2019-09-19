By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

Commissioning of new agricultural facilities to develop this field in Azerbaijan facilitates the lives of Azerbaijani citizens in the regions and their businesses.

New hatcheries have been launched in Khoylu and Garaaghaji villages of Goranboy and Tartar regions, respectively, Trend reported citing to the Agency for Development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) on September 19.

The hatcheries, opened within the framework of the joint project of the Azerbaijani government and the US Agency for International Development (USAID) titled "Social and Economic Development Activities" (SEDA), facilitate the development of SMEs in abovementioned regions and will also support more than 11,000 residents in 10 surrounding villages.

In connection with it, events were held in the villages of Khoylu and Garaaghaji with the support of the agency, USAID, region executive authorities and villagers.

Earlier, several facilities such as food processing plants were established within the framework of SEDA jointly implemented by USAID.

SEDA is revitalizing and supporting the establishment of Community Development Councils (CDCs) in more than 100 communities in the Aran, Guba-Khachmaz, and Ganja-Gazakh regions to increase community participation in socio-economic development at the local and regional levels. SEDA will implement 150 small scale socio-economic development projects in partnership with these communities.

The Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan was established by decree of the President dated December 28, 2017.

The task of the Agency is to ensure the succession of reforms, as well as the improvement of the business regulation system and the application of effective coordination, enhancing the role and competitiveness of small and medium-sized businesses in the country's economy, and the compliance of the management system in this area with modern requirements.

--

Mirsaid Ibrahimzade is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @MirsaidIbrahim1

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz