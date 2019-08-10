By Trend
Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 90.5 manats or 3.5 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,518.9427 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
July 29
|
2,414.4080
|
August 5
|
2,470.4485
|
July 30
|
2,422.9505
|
August 6
|
2,487.3550
|
July 31
|
2,429.4190
|
August 7
|
2,524.3215
|
August 1
|
2,396.4305
|
August 8
|
2,551.6490
|
August 2
|
2,434.8930
|
August 9
|
2,560.9395
|
Average weekly
|
2,419.6202
|
Average weekly
|
2,518.9427
Last week, the price of one ounce of silver increased by 1.0469 manats or 3.6 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 28.5267 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
July 29
|
27.8576
|
August 5
|
28.0011
|
July 30
|
27.9634
|
August 6
|
27.9458
|
July 31
|
28.0549
|
August 7
|
28.4464
|
August 1
|
27.5001
|
August 8
|
29.1922
|
August 2
|
27.5375
|
August 9
|
29.0480
|
Average weekly
|
27.7827
|
Average weekly
|
28.5267
Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 23.13 manats or 1.6 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,460.8967 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
July 29
|
1,473.6110
|
August 5
|
1,450.5505
|
July 30
|
1,494.7590
|
August 6
|
1,455.0470
|
July 31
|
1,493.0930
|
August 7
|
1,453.1005
|
August 1
|
1,463.3770
|
August 8
|
1,472.1065
|
August 2
|
1,449.0205
|
August 9
|
1,473.6790
|
Average weekly
|
1,474.7721
|
Average weekly
|
1,460.8967
Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 35.3 manats or 1.4 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,429.0807 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
July 29
|
2,599.2405
|
August 5
|
2,399.6605
|
July 30
|
2,634.8555
|
August 6
|
2,439.5255
|
July 31
|
2,597.5150
|
August 7
|
2,440.3840
|
August 1
|
2,584.4335
|
August 8
|
2,430.8725
|
August 2
|
2,446.0705
|
August 9
|
2,434.9610
|
Average weekly
|
2,572.4230
|
Average weekly
|
2,429.0807
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz