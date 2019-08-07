By Trend
Gold and silver prices increased in Azerbaijan on Aug. 7 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.
The price of gold increased by 36.9665 manats to 2,524.3215 manats per ounce.
The price of silver increased by 0.5006 manats to 28.4464 manats per ounce.
The price of platinum decreased by 1.9465 manats to 1,453.1005 manats per ounce.
The price of palladium increased in comparison with the previous figure by 0.8585 manats to 2,440.3840 manats per ounce.
|
Precious metals
|
Aug. 7, 2019
|
Aug. 6, 2019
|
Gold
|
XAU
|
2,524.3215
|
2,487.3550
|
Silver
|
XAG
|
28.4464
|
27.9458
|
Platinum
|
XPT
|
1,453.1005
|
1,455.0470
|
Palladium
|
XPD
|
2,440.3840
|
2,439.5255
The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).
The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.
Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.
(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on Aug. 7)
