By Leman Mammadova

Digital government is a convenient system of state and municipal services for citizens and businesses, high automation of interactions with the state, single portal of access to necessary information, high speed of registration actions.

Azerbaijan has begun the development of a national information space system, which will be launched as part of the country's e-government, said Karam Hasanov, chairman of the State Committee on Property Issues.

“At present, the basic rules for the use of a new database at the level of state structures have been prepared. This system will be launched in the country by the end of the year,” he said, adding that it will gather a wide database, including coverage of the geography of cities, other settlements and other data.

Hasanov stressed that creation of such a system is economically feasible to speed up the transition to digitalization and the information community. At the same time, it is sensible in terms of the development of innovations in the country.

He went on to note that large-scale projects are being implemented in Azerbaijan in recent years, in the framework of reforms in various sectors of the economy.

He emphasized that the creation of an innovative national system of information spaces will further accelerate the integration process of innovative approaches in the country.

Hasanov also pointed out that Azerbaijan intends to use the experience of foreign partners, including countries such as Korea and the Netherlands, during the development and launch of the new system.

Azerbaijan signed a memorandum of understanding with Israel on July 25 to create a national system of information space in the country.

Rustam Shahbazov, Deputy Chairman of Azerbaijan’s State Committee for Property Affairs, and David Peretz, President of Ofek Aerial Photography Company, signed the document.

Israel will act as a consultant and support the Azerbaijani government.

Peretz said that the state of the national system in Azerbaijan is being further studied, and the experience of advanced countries will be used to create the infrastructure.

The transition to a single national information space system is the result of the reforms carried out in Azerbaijan, aimed at innovation and introduction of new technologies, said Ulvi Mehdiyev, Chairman of the Azerbaijani State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations (ASAN), at a conference “Basics of the national information space system in Azerbaijan”.

He noted that the new information system will improve the quality and level of ASAN services.

Mehdiyev also stressed that the introduction of this system will allow more efficiently providing services to the population, and will also play an indispensable role in the implementation of infrastructure projects not only in Baku, but also in the regions.

“Azerbaijan today is among the countries that purposefully implement digital solutions in various sectors of the economy. This is an integral part of the reforms that will further continue in the country,” he said.

Mehdiyev underlined that a legal base has been created in Azerbaijan, and there are all conditions for the further development of innovative approaches that meet modern requirements.

The e-government provides information and e-services to all citizens, legal entities and individuals, foreign citizens and stateless persons living in the territory of Azerbaijan by using state-of-the-art information technologies.

The formation of e-government in Azerbaijan is based on the international practice. Legal framework for its activity was established by the decrees “On approval of State Program (E-Azerbaijan) for the development of communication and information technologies in Azerbaijan in 2010-2012”, and “On approval of some measures for provision of electronic services by government agencies” dated May 23, 2011.

The decree dated March 14, 2018, provides measures to develop e-government and transition to the digital government.