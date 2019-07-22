By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

Azerbaijani car market creates favorable conditions for foreign companies to come and meet the huge demand for vehicles in the country.

There are already joint ventures with Russia and Iran assembling cars locally in Azerbaijan.

A source from UzAuto Motors (formerly GM Uzbekistan) has told Trend that the company plans to properly penetrate the Azebraijani car market and export over 1,000 cars per year to Azerbaijan.

The source said that at the first stage, the models R3 and R4 have been delivered to Azerbaijan, then the model range will be widened and this will be reported later on official sources of the company.

The interlocutor noted that the purpose of the cooperation is to promote and provide the Azerbaijani market with high-quality and safe Uzbek-made cars.

The source added that exports are an important component of the company's development, and therefore access to every new market is a significant factor in maintaining sustainable economic growth.

Today, UzAuto Motors exports automobiles to Azerbaijan, Ukraine, Kyrgyzstan, Belarus, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, and Kazakhstan.

Car assembly has been actively developing in Azerbaijan recently. The recent signing of a contract between Russia’s Kamaz and Azerbaijan’s Ganja Automobile Plant for the supply of vehicle assembly sets is a serious step towards the development of vehicle production in Azerbaijan.

It is noteworthy that Kamaz is one of the world's top 20 heavy-duty truck producers and ranks 16th by production volumes of heavy-duty trucks. The production capacity is 71,000 vehicles a year.

