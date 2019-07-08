By Trend

Grain harvesting continues in Azerbaijan, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Agriculture.

This year, 1,009,139.8 hectares of grain were sown in Azerbaijan, 677,793 hectares of which were allotted for wheat and 331,346.8 hectares for barley, according to the report.

As of July 5, in general, grain was harvested on an area of ​​853,866.7 hectares (barley was harvested on 327,339 hectares and wheat on 526,527.7 hectares). In total, 2,715,634.2 tons of grain have been harvested in Azerbaijan, with an average yield of 31.8 centners per hectare.

Grain harvesting was completed in the Agdam, Barda, Imishli, Masalli, Saatli, Sabirabad, Salyan, Yevlakh, Zardab, Goychay, Neftchala and Agjabadi districts. Grain harvesting is nearing completion in the Agdash, Kurdamir, Terter and Fizuli districts.

So, barley harvest was collected on 10,479 hectares from 12,195 hectares sown on the territory of the Shamakhi district, while wheat harvest was collected on 21,539 hectares from 29,630 hectares sown. The barley yield was 17 centners per hectare, and wheat yield - 20 centners per hectare.

In the Jalilabad district, barley harvest has been already collected on 4,460 hectares from 4,509 hectares sown, while wheat harvest was collected on 47,742 hectares from 54,908 hectares sown. The barley yield and wheat yield is 35.2 and 37.1 centners per hectare, respectively.

High results in grain harvesting were also achieved in Agdash, Beylagan and Terter districts:

District Wheat Barley Sown, hectares Harvested, hectares Yield Sown, hectares Harvested, hectares Yield Absheron 307 220 19 761 730 12.5 Aghdam 12,228 12,228 39 2,215 2,215 35.5 Agdash 4,272.9 4,262 25.1 11,630 11,630 24.1 Agjabadi 22,503 22,503 37.1 6,672 6,672 32.7 Agsu 20,038.5 17,630 32.6 16,036 15,780 31,0 Balaken 1,215 1,157 28 458 458 28.7 Beylagan 11,148 10,666 35.2 1,765 1,765 29.2 Barda 9,041 9,041 44.3 2,601 2,601 38.9 Bilasuvar 13,713 13,557 32 16,456 16,456 30.5 Jabrayil 2,430 2,430 35 550 550 30.5 Jalilabad 54,907.5 47,742 37.1 4,509.1 4,460 35.2 Fizuli 28,621 27,859 31.6 8,505 8,505 29 Goranboy 8,235 8,210 31 13,750 13,750 29 Goychay 8,740 8,740 30 6,851 6,851 30.5 Hajigabul 25,925 20,676 19 11,008 9,967 30.9 Imishli 12,715.5 12,716 38.7 6,322 6,322 34.2 Ismayilli 23,200 15,073 37.4 6,173 6,027 31.7 Kurdamir 18120 18055 34.5 29,926 29,926 33.3 Gakh 10,934 10,404 30.6 2,881 2,881 26.2 Gazakh 8,305 7,400 36.8 4,250 4,218 24.7 Gabala 15,790 13,600 33 4,400 4,200 32 Masalli 7,496 7,496 23.1 2,786 2,786 21.4 Neftchala 7,792.2 7,792 33.2 31,404 31,404 26.8 Oghuz 11,969 11,000 31 4,118 4,100 30.8 Saatli 19,044 19,044 42.9 5,822 5,822 36.2 Sabirabad 15,536 15,536 41.1 9,600 9,600 37.7 Salyan 6,817 6,817 41.8 9,917 9,917 36.2 Samukh 5,941 5,941 32.6 3,681.5 3,676 35.3 Siyazan 3,788 2,539 31.5 2,516 2,494 27.5 Shamakhi 29,630 21,539 20 12,195 10,479 17 Sheki 45,961.8 36,100 34.3 21,626.3 21,580 34.3 Terter 7,087.9 7,002.7 41.7 3,815 3,815 33.7 Tovuz 13,740 12,190 33.3 1,724 1,724 26.4 Ujar 7,390 7,378 29.6 7,716 7,716 26.7 Yevlakh 6,631 6,631 34.6 5,083 5,083 28.5 Zardab 12,986 12,986 34.3 5,730 5,730 30.6

Barley harvesting in other Azerbaijani districts is also taking place according to schedule.

