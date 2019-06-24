By Trend

ASAN (a state agency rendering public services to citizens of Azerbaijan) aims to apply innovative technologies in public services, Deputy Chairman of Azerbaijan’s State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations Jeyhun Salmanov said at the UN Public Service Forum, which is taking place in Baku June 24-26, Trend reports.

He said that the use of innovative technologies in public services is a priority for the sustainable development of the economy in Azerbaijan.

This is evidenced by such initiatives as ASAN finans, ASAN Viza, Mygov.az and other projects formed in ASAN service, he noted.

Regarding the forum, the deputy chairman noted that the most important is the exchange of experience in the field of public services, as well as participation in discussions with international participants of the forum.

He added that holding an international forum in Baku is a great honor.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz