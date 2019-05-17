By Trend

A strategy on cyber security covering the years 2019-2022 has been developed in Azerbaijan by the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies, together with other government agencies, said Rashad Azizov, head of Department of Innovative Development of Information Society and Electronic Governance of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies, Trend reports.

Azizov made the remarks at the FINTEX Summit entitled "New trends in banking and payment ecosystem: innovative solutions, financial technologies and security" in Baku.

He noted that it is necessary to increase the level of national cyber security in Azerbaijan and reduce threats to information systems.

Statistics indicate the presence of such threats. According to the Computer Incident Response Team (CERT) at Azerbaijan’s Special Communication and Information Security State Agency, the number of computer security requests from the country’s government agencies exceeded 1,200 in January-April 2019, which shows a 34.1-percent increase, in comparison to the same period of last year.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz