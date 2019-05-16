By Trend

Azerbaijan is exemplary in effective implementation of payment solutions, technology and innovation development, head of the Visa key product department in the CIS and South-Eastern Europe Kristina Dorosh said, Trend reports.

Dorosh made the remarks at the FINTEX Summit on "New trends in banking and payment ecosystem: innovative solutions, financial technologies and security" in Baku on May 16.

“The most innovative Visa solutions, such as contactless payments, launched in 2014, were implemented in Azerbaijan,” she added.

Dorosh stressed the government’s big support for the development of non-cash payments, which are priorities in Azerbaijan.

“The full-scale reforms being carried out in Azerbaijan are yielding the results,” she said. “In the recent Doing Business report, Azerbaijan improved its positions by 32 spots, ranking 25th in the rating. This testifies to the efforts and important work being carried out in Azerbaijan.”

Dorosh added that Visa together with its partners will continue to develop new technologies and help implement them in Azerbaijan.

Baku hosts the "Week of financial and digital technologies". Finance and Technology Summit (Fintex Summit) is being held this week. About 100 representatives of international organizations and influential companies from the US, CIS, Europe, Japan, India and others are taking part in the event.

