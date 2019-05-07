By Leman Mammadova

The Azexport portal contributes to strengthening the position of Azerbaijani non-oil products in foreign markets as well as facilitating trade procedures for both sides.

Currently, Azexport is working to introduce new products made in Azerbaijan to the U.S. market, head of the portal Zaur Gardashov has told Trend.

He said that Azexport offers access to new markets along with traditional export destinations. As a result of the portal’s activities, Azerbaijani products have become more common in Arab and Oceania countries.

The head of portal also noted that at present, the portal features almost all goods being produced in Azerbaijan. At the moment, interest in the portal is very high. The companies that have been recently founded show high interest, since they are more interested in receiving support for entering new markets, according to Gardashov.

He also stressed that to improve the effectiveness of the portal, Azexport expands the list of international electronic portals with which it cooperates. Moreover, international e-commerce experts are regularly invited by the portal management in order to increase the knowledge of local producers in this field.

Gardashov also noted that Azexport helps to find new partners abroad, fully covering all export procedures. In his words, at first the portal finds potential buyers for local producers, then gives advice on the conclusion of the export contracts. Afterwards, the portal supports exporters to get certificates on export on the single window principle.

Created in 2016, Azexport.az, integrated with the most popular electronic trading platforms, makes products available to potential buyers from anywhere in the world.

The portal offers entrepreneurs the opportunity to export goods produced in Azerbaijan to traditional and new markets via international e-trading platforms. The mission of Azexport.az is to provide information about products of Azerbaijani origin and to be a beneficial platform for their sales in foreign and domestic markets.

Azerbaijan received export orders for a total of $178.4 million through Azexport.az portal in January-March 2019.

In March, the total value of export orders amounted to $32.8 million. Russia (11.5 percent), Turkey (9.9 percent), the U.S. (7 percent), India (6.6 percent) and Georgia (5.3 percent) were the top five countries in terms of export orders in March.

The total amount of export orders received by the Azexport.az portal from 126 countries of the world in the period from January 1, 2017, to March 31, 2019, amounted to almost $1.2 billion.

