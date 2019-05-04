By Trend
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week (April 29-May 3), Trendreports.
Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
April 22
1.7
April 29
1.7
April 23
1.7
April 30
1.7
April 24
1.7
May 1
1.7
April 25
1.7
May 2
1.7
April 26
1.7
May 3
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
Average weekly
|
1.7
At the end of last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro, set by CBA, increased by 0.002 manats or about 0.1 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.9019 manats.
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
April 22
1.9105
April 29
1.8966
April 23
1.9126
April 30
1.9020
April 24
1.9068
May 1
1.9070
April 25
1.8968
May 2
1.9053
April 26
1.8931
May 3
1.8986
Average weekly
1.90396
Average weekly
1.9019
The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble, set by CBA, decreased by 0.0002 manats or 0.76 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.02624 manats.
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
April 22
0.0263
April 29
0.0262
April 23
0.0264
April 30
0.0264
April 24
0.0267
May 1
0.0263
April 25
0.0266
May 2
0.0263
April 26
0.0266
May 3
0.0260
Average weekly
0.02652
Average weekly
0.02624
The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira, set by CBA, decreased by 0.0006 percent or 0.21 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.29508 manats.
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
April 22
0.2862
April 29
0.2854
April 23
0.2888
April 30
0.2853
April 24
0.2906
May 1
0.2850
April 25
0.2916
May 2
0.2849
April 26
0.2915
May 3
0.2848
Average weekly
0.28974
Average weekly
0.29508
