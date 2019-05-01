By Trend

Total turnover of the stock exchange transactions on all instruments at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) amounted to 4.65 billion manats in January-March 2019, which is 16.7 percent less than in the same period of 2018, Trend reports referring to BSE on May 1.

In January-March 2019, the volume of state securities market was 3.7 billion manats (a 40.7 percent increase for the year), corporate securities market turnover was 12.7 million manats (a 2.7 times decrease) and the volume of derivatives market was 794.8 million manats (a 3.2 times decrease).

Comparative table on trading at BSE in the state and corporate sectors:

Market segments January-March 2019 January-March 2018 Volume of transactions, AZN Number of deals Volume of transactions, AZN Number of deals I. State Securities Market 3,671,751,528.87 466 2,608,271,537.19 346 State bonds of finance ministry 227,439,717.33 162 197,350,959.49 112 Initial placement 151,753,826,98 63 169,712,194.42 71 Secondary market 75,685,890.35 99 27,638,765.07 41 Notes (Central Bank) 3,444,311,811.54 304 2,410,920,577.70 234 Initial placement 3,363,076,920.71 288 2,410,920,577.70 234 Secondary market 81,234,890.83 16 - - II. Market of shares 684,024.74 400 56,098,311.72 288 Initial placement 300,000,00 2 25,000,000.00 1 Secondary market 384,024.74 398 31,098,311.72 287 III. Debt securities market 80,997,264.92 134 146,197,659.24 245 Initial placement of bonds 20,185,913.90 6 35,177,915.48 7 Secondary placement of bonds 48,138,228.20 3 74,354,235.05 8 Initial placement of corporate bonds - - 2,000,000 3 Secondary placement of corporate bonds 12,673,122.82 125 34,665,508.71 227 Those with participation of market makers 1,091,488.40 - 1,485,201.56 - IV. REPO transactions 101,079,829.64 88 214,855,135.79 53 REPO transactions of the Central Bank - - - - Other REPO transactions 101,079,829.64 88 214,855,135.79 53 V. Derivatives market 794,790,024.57 24,011 2,556,955,820.79 25,905 - currency 731,228,351.79 20,425 2,294,991,109 22,977 - goods 63,561,672.78 3,586 261,964,712 2,928 Total 4,649,302,672.74 25,099 5,582,378,464.73 26,837

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on May 1)

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz