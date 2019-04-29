According to the Resolution adopted by International Telecommunication Union in 2010, the fourth Thursday of April is marked as the “Girls in ICT” Day.

This notable day aims to increase the involvement of women in the field of ICT (Information and Communication Technologies).

The Ministry of Transportation, Communication and High Technologies of the Republic of Azerbaijan organized a series of events with the view to encourage and empower girls, young women to pursue studies, careers in this field.

With the joint support of the Ministry of Transportation, Communication and High Technologies, the Ministry of Education, Shamakhi Region Executive Authority, Barama Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center of Azercell, Azerbaijani Women in ICT Club - “FEMMES DIGITALES”, “STEP IT Academy” and Baku office of the United Nations Development Programme, the first event was held in Shamakhi Art Education Center.

Joined by approximately 70 schoolchildren, the event enlightened the participants about the importance of information technologies, significance of education and wide range of job opportunities in this field. Barama Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center gave vital information on “first steps in entrepreneurship”, “successful entrepreneurship” and other key issues.

Furthermore, a training course on “Women in ICT: opportunities and perspectives” was jointly organized by the Ministry of Transportation, Communication and High Technologies, “AREA” Robotics and Engineering Academy and “chip.az” LLC.

At the same time, the workshops were arranged on different topics, such as “Modern trends in IT”, “Business in social networks”, “Career Path for Girls in ICT”, “Development perspectives of robotics in Azerbaijan”.

Notably, “Azercell Telecom” LLC reflects special attention and care towards emerging female professionals in ICT field. It is worth noting that, Barama Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center established by Azercell in 2009 and supported by PASHA Bank takes active part in the organization of trainings, workshops for women on information technologies and entrepreneurship.

