By Trend

New e-government portal (mygov.az) will be launched in Azerbaijan next month, Fariz Jafarov, Director of E-Government Development Center, told journalists, Trend reports.

He said that it would be possible to use the services of ASAN Pay on the new mygov.az website. Through the portal, citizens will have access to all the services of various structures and companies that connect to the system.

According to him, finishing touches are being made to enable the said services on the website.

ASAN Pay allows for making payments for more than 541 types of services including, among others, banking, mobile, utilities, leasing, tax, migration and judicial services. As of today, more than 10,000 ASAN Pay payment terminals have been installed in the country.

The presentation of the mygov.az portal and new services to be provided by the ASAN Pay e-system took place on April 24 in the E-Government Development Center.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz