“Azercell Telecom” LLC, the company which constantly supports professional and individual growth of the youth and contributes to the development of education in Azerbaijan under the Corporate Social Responsibility Strategy, supported a new project within the confines of the program of the Ministry of Education’s SABAH Career Academy.

Thus, Azercell’s representatives held training sessions in SABAH Career Winter School, which was organized in Guba, on February 12-14 and shared their knowledge and experiences with students. Professional trainers of Azercell Academy -Vahida Orujova, Sevinj Teymurova and Jeyhun Suleymanov conducted the master-class sessions on “Presentation Skills” and “Create your brand”.

At the end of the two-day training, the participants received certificates. It is worth noting that, Azercell’s representatives took an active part in SABAH Career Winter School Project organized in 2017 and 2018. This year, training sessions were again targeted to the improvement of fundamental skills for career building.

Notably, SABAH Groups of the Ministry of Education and “Azercell Telecom” LLC signed a memorandum in 2017. According to this memorandum, every year within the framework of The Student Bursary Program and Internship Program, Azercell introduces special offers to SABAH students. In fact, 9 out of 25 winners in 2019 were SABAH students. Along with receiving a monthly bursary in the amount of 200 AZN from Azercell until the end of the higher education, these students have an opportunity to increase their knowledge in telecommunication sphere, get invitations to corporate events of the company, attend various training sessions, information sessions and courses within the company. Moreover, 25 SABAH students have been honored to pass an internship under Student Internship Program during these two years. One of them has already joined the Azercell Family.

Remarkably, SABAH Groups of the Ministry of Education is the innovative and leading project in the higher education system, which was set up in order to improve the quality and create a new atmosphere in it, prepare well-prepared, skilled, qualified students and provide personnel training according to modern requirement

