By Trend

Lenovo has started supplying data storage systems to Azintelecom LLC of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan, Director General of Lenovo Global Technology Russia and the CIS Dmitry Parshin said at a conference dedicated to the launch of the first corporate blockchain platform Dec. 13, Trend reports.

He said cooperation with the company began at the end of this year.

“We very much hope that our technological solutions will continue to be actively implemented in Azintelecom, including in the creation of backup data centers and corporate clouds for banking sector,” he said.

Lenovo is also a supplier of a personal identification system based on blockchain technology, which is being introduced by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, he added.

“Lenovo was chosen as the supplier of hardware and software,” he said. “Nutanix is ​​our technology partner in the project. For us, the uniqueness of this project is that the highest performance systems of Lenovo, namely four-processor servers, which are the most reliable in the world, were chosen as the hardware platform for this system."

Parshin mentioned another project, which was also implemented on the basis of the Nutanix platform. This project includes construction of a data center in the region’s biggest medical center in Azerbaijan, which was opened in March this year, he noted.

“More than 70 different medical software products were adapted to work on the Nutanix virtualization platform, including solutions based on Microsoft and SAP,” he said. “Lenovo has big plans for investments and creation of a competence center in Azerbaijan."

"While many companies, optimizing their expenses, reduce their presence in the region, we are trying to increase it. All this has become possible thanks to our partners.”

---

