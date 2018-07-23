By Sara Israfilbayova

The regions with the highest potential for renewable energy have been identified in Azerbaijan.

The Monitoring and Evaluation Report for 2017 on the Strategic Road Map on the Development of Utilities in the Republic of Azerbaijan (Electricity and Heat Energy, Water and Gas) reads that financial and profit-loss analyzes were conducted to determine the most appropriate forms and locations of renewable energy installations.

The findings and assumptions reflected that the electricity generation from renewable energy sources with existing electricity tariffs is profitable for investors.

New alternative and renewable energy sources in Azerbaijan has determined areas, capacities, investment amounts to be invested in 420 megawatts in 2018-2020 and other required information.

To date, alternative energy sources have a fairly strong demand. Kinds of alternative energy are wind, solar and space energy, biofuel, hydropower, thunderstorm.

Of the listed ways of obtaining alternative energy in Azerbaijan, solar and wind energy have started to develop.

Under the leadership of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the state program for the development of this type of energy until 2020 is being successfully implemented.

The coastal zone of the Caspian Sea, the mountainous terrain allow to build several wind farms in the country. There is a wind farm with a capacity of 50 MW in Khizi.



