Coca Cola company has invested $150 million in the economy of Azerbaijan as of the end of 2017, the Regional Manager of Coca Cola company for the Caucasus region Adrian Cernautan told reporters in Baku July 20.

The total amount of the company’s contributions to the state budget of the country in the form of taxes is about $250 million, he said.

"If we compare the potential of the countries of the region with European countries, it is very high. They have more potential for development than European countries. Coca Cola company operates in about 200 countries around the world, and we think that we have a great potential for the development of our activities in the Azerbaijani market," the regional manager said.

The company has been represented in Azerbaijan since 1994, he said. The factory was launched in Azerbaijan in 1996. The company's production facilities in Azerbaijan employ about 300 people currently. "However, overall, we employ approximately 3,000 people indirectly," Cernautan said.

