By Naila Huseynli

The Ministry of Energy will implement a pilot project on floating solar panels with the support of the Asian Development Bank.

The Cabinet of Ministers has authorized a pilot project on "Knowledge exchange and support for the development of the floating solar panel system".

The Bank is planning to start work on the project after the bidding process is completed for the selection of a consultant company.

In the framework of the project, it is intended to install three photovoltaic systems at Boyukshor Lake with a capacity of up to 100 kW each, form business models to promote private sector participation in the installation of solar panels, strengthen national potential in this area, as well as, apply modern norms and principles.

Ministry of Energy takes complex measures to assess the capacity in order to expand the use of alternative and renewable energy sources, determine the projects to be implemented in this direction, and study the best practices on the basis of cooperation with international organizations.

The project is implemented in full accordance with the "Strategic Road Map" on the development of utility services (electricity and thermal energy, water and gas) in the Republic of Azerbaijan and the provision of environmentally friendly electricity production.

---

