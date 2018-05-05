By Trend

Azerbaijan’s Ganja city hosted the 2nd National Forum of Industrial Engineering.

The event was organized by Azerbaijan Technological University (UTECA), Lean Consulting company and Baku Engineering University.

Heads of many leading industrial facilities of Azerbaijan, representatives of higher educational and scientific institutions, as well as foreign experts, took part in the forum dedicated to the 95th anniversary of the national leader Heydar Aliyev.

The forum participants first visited the monument to the great leader Heydar Aliyev and laid flowers at the foot of the monument.

The state anthem of Azerbaijan was played at the opening of the event, and then a video footage “Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani Industry” was shown.

Rector of UTECA, Professor Akif Suleymanov, speaking at the opening of the forum, noted that holding the second forum in the largest regional center and the second biggest city of Azerbaijan, Ganja, is not accidental.

He noted that the role and commitments of the Azerbaijani districts in the development of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan’s economy are quite big.

“Historically, strategic industrial facilities were located in both Ganja and its environs,” he said. “Today, their number is growing, the activity of the former facilities is being restored and strengthened. The Azerbaijan Technological University, one of the organizers of the event, plays an important role in this process. The most effective model of university-industrial relations, created by UTECA, serves both to increasing efficiency of industrial facilities and improving the quality of staff training in universities.”

In his speech, Suleymanov also touched upon the role of the national leader Heydar Aliyev in the development of industry in Azerbaijan. The rector emphasized that the radical development of this sphere is connected with the name of the great leader.

“In 1969, after Heydar Aliyev came to power in Azerbaijan SSR, a new stage of industrial development began in the republic,” Suleymanov said. “As a result of the measures implemented by the great statesman, the development of all spheres was ensured, new industrial spheres were created, the petrochemical industry was modernized, new machine building and metallurgical complexes were commissioned. In 1993, after Heydar Aliyev returned to power, the implementation of systematic and consistent measures to revive Azerbaijan’s economy started. The implementation of the concept of Azerbaijan’s industrial development, the basis of which was laid by the national leader Heydar Aliyev, was confidently continued during the leadership of Ilham Aliyev. The state projects of investment and production purpose ensured the development of the industrial sector of Azerbaijan’s economy.”

Then, President of the Azerbaijan National Confederation of Entrepreneurs` (Employers) Organizations Mammad Musayev, Executive Director of the Agency for Development of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) under Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy Orkhan Mammadov, Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Parliamentary Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship Ziyad Samadzade and representatives of a number of leading companies of Azerbaijan addressed the forum.

Following the forum, a memorandum of cooperation was signed between UTECA and the Agency for Development of SMEs under Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy, and an agreement on the intention of cooperation was signed between the High Tech Park of Azerbaijan’s National Academy of Sciences and UTECA. The last agreement provides for the creation of a Technology Transfer Office in UTECA.