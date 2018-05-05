By Trend

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Taxes intends to tighten sanctions against entrepreneurs evading taxes, Deputy Director General of the Tax Policy and Strategic Research Department of the Taxes Ministry Nijat Imanov said May 5.

He said that all the necessary measures will be taken against unscrupulous taxpayers.

“This is stipulated in the set of amendments and additions to the Tax Code, which is already completely prepared and submitted for interagency coordination,” Imanov said. “As you know, last year we didn’t introduce changes to the tax legislation. However, this year we plan to introduce a great number of changes.”

He noted that some of the changes are aimed at protecting the rights of taxpayers.

“The main task for today is to improve the accounting system in Azerbaijan,” he said. “We also want to reduce the number of tax audits by expanding the application of electronic technologies. Other task facing the tax authorities is to reduce the tax burden that will make it possible to strengthen the development of small businesses and will lead to the transition of small entrepreneurs to the medium-sized business class.”

The Tax Code of Azerbaijan has been effective since January 1, 2001.