By Trend

The Russian Export Center (REC) may support export of various Russian equipment to Azerbaijan, Nuri Guliyev, head of the local representation of the REC, told Trend.

“In particular, REC may support projects as part of insurance of railway and machine-building products supplies to Azerbaijan for a total of $322.5 million,” he said.

Guliyev added that Eximbank of Russia (Roseximbank), a member of the REC group of companies, is considering a number of projects to provide credit support for Russian supplies of railway and aviation equipment.

He noted that since the opening of the representation in Azerbaijan [December 25, 2017] business activity on both sides has doubled. Thus, the number of inquiries of the Azerbaijani business to search for manufacturers of Russian products almost doubled, he added.

Guliyev noted that at the same time, for the first quarter of 2018, one can clearly observe the dynamics and increase in the number of applications of Russian exporters with a wide range of issues related to export of products to the Azerbaijani market.

There are requests for clarification of Azerbaijani legislation, certification standards, logistic support, detailed search for a partner and requests for funding, he added.

Speaking about the growing activity of the Azerbaijani-Russian business relations, Guliyev also noted that four new members, Russian companies in the field of machine engineering, agriculture, electrical equipment and construction, joined the Russia-Azerbaijan Business Council.

“This is also an indicator of the activity and interest of Russian business in cooperation with Azerbaijan,” he added.