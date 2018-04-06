By Kamila Aliyeva

Azerbaijan extends the geographical zone of its trade houses aiming to support the promotion of national goods worldwide. After exploring CIS market, Azerbaijan now targets to enter the Persian Gulf market.

Meanwhile the work on the establishment of trade house in Dubai has already started as was stated by Azerbaijani Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev.

Making remark at a meeting with the UAE Foreign Minister Anwar Gargash in Baku on April 5, Mustafayev noted that this step is aimed at promotion of Azerbaijani products in the UAE.

The minister noted the development of trade and economic relations between the two countries, and emphasized that the first foreign representative office of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry was opened in Baku.

“Azerbaijan, in turn, appointed a trade representative to the UAE, sent export missions and participated in exhibitions held in the country with a single country stand,” noted the minister.

Noting the potential for development of relations between Azerbaijan and the UAE, Mustafayev shared his thoughts on the prospects for cooperation in the areas of investment, industry, alternative energy, pharmaceutics, transport and transit freight traffic, as well as in the oil and gas sector.

The development of relations between the two countries in the sphere of tourism was also stressed during the meeting.

Gargash, for his part, expressed the interest in the development of relations between the UAE and Azerbaijan in the sphere of cargo transportation, tourism, education, energy and other sectors.

Trade turnover with the UAE amounted to $7.4 million in January-February 2018 that is 2.4 times more than in the same period of 2017, according to Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee.

The first Trade House of Azerbaijan was opened in Minsk, the capital of Belarus, in May 2017 to facilitate the export process, promote an export of competitive Azerbaijani production and enable the countries to expand trade operations. Today, alcoholic products, natural juices, jams, cosmetics and other products of Azerbaijan are displayed in the Trade House.

The country plans to open its second Trade House in Arkhangelsk region, Russia. The opening of the Trade House, which will be located in one of the historical buildings in Arkhangelsk, is expected to be a good driver for the development of economic and cultural-educational cooperation between Arkhangelsk and Azerbaijan.

One more trade house is planned to open in Latvia. The trade house will support promotion of Azerbaijani products under the ‘Made in Azerbaijan’ brand in Latvia, marketing research, participation in exhibitions and other activities related to the promotion of Azerbaijani goods.

Moreover, in mid-March, it’s planned to open Azerbaijan’s Trade House in Kiev.

Kamila Aliyeva

