Ganja Automobile Plant, a joint venture of Azerbaijan and Belarus, has produced 10,000th Belarus tractor, according to the plant.

Belarusian Deputy Prime Minister Vladimir Semashko, Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Yaqub Eyyubov, Ambassador of Belarus to Azerbaijan Gennady Akhramovich, Director General of the Minsk Tractor Plant Fyodor Domotenko, Director General of the Minsk Automobile Plant Dmitry Katerinich, Head of the Ganja Executive Power office Elmar Valiyev, Head of the Ganja Automobile Plant Khanlar Fatiyev attended the ceremony dedicated to the production of the tractor.

The guests reviewed the assembly lines and the machinery produced by the plant. Then the guests and the plant management discussed the further projects and prospects for the production of new machinery.

Addressing the event, Semashko stressed the high level, dynamics and peculiarities of the relations between the two countries.

“The cooperation of the Ganja Automobile Plant and the Minsk Tractor and Automobile Plants is developing every day and these production sites are developing new projects for the export of machinery to third countries,” he added.

“Moreover, 10,000 Belarus tractors, about 3,000 MAZ trucks assembled at the Ganja Automobile Plant, testify to the correct format of cooperation. The bilateral memorandums on strategic cooperation signed this year show that in the near future the cooperation will become even closer,” Semashko said.

In his turn, Eyyubov said that the ceremony dedicated to the production of the 10,000th Belarus tractor testifies to the country’s economic development.

Speaking at the event, Fatiyev stressed that bilateral cooperation with Belarusian counterparts will continue and new projects will be implemented in the future.

The Ganja Automobile Plant launched its activity in December 2004. Presently, the plant assembles “Belarus” tractors, as well as ‘MAZ’, ‘KAMAZ’ and ‘Ural’ cars.

Earlier, Ambassador of Belarus to Azerbaijan Gennady Akhramovich said that joint Azerbaijan-Belarus tractor assembly plant will be opened in Turkey next year. He noted that the plant’s opening is scheduled for the third or the beginning of the fourth quarter of 2018.

