By Laman Ismayilova

This year Azerbaijan joins the event Global Startup Weekend Women. The information was cited by one of the event organizers, Rashad Eyvazov, the executive director of NEXT Step innovation center.

To held under the slogan "Act", the competition will be held on February 9-11.

"Startup ecosystem is developing rapidly in our country, and joining women to this process has become essential. Startup Weekend Women firstly was held last year in Paris and has become a global event embracing many countries. Joining Azerbaijan to the project will strengthen such concepts like startup, personal business, entrepreneurial activities among women, as well as increase the number of women entrepreneurs", said Eyvazov.

By coming together as a team with their ideas based on the innovative technologies women entrepreneurs, marketers, designers, and programmers will build a startup and present them before a jury. The winner idea will be sent to the Big Final holding in Paris in March, as well as get an opportunity to participate in Sup.az acceleration program by NEXT Step innovation center. One of the fascinating points is that the world-famous star Emma Watson is a global face of the event and her participation at the Paris Big Final Day is also expected.

Signature Sponsor of the Global Startup Weekend Women in Azerbaijan is Azeri Turk Bank. The winning team will be selected by the jury consisting of the experts: The Advisor to the Executive Director of SOFAZ – Nargiz Nasrullayeva-Muduroghlu, Public Affairs Officer of US Embassy to Azerbaijan – Caroline Savage, the Founder of Red Communications – Tatyana Mikayilova, and the Country Representative of the International Finance Corporation in Azerbaijan – Aliya Azimova.

Within three days the participants will also get the opportunity to receive business consultation from the mentors.

Detailed information about the competition and the program are available on the official website: http://communities.techstars.com/azerbaijan/baku-azerbaijan/startup-weekend/12361#event-overview

For online registration, please visit : https://www.eventbrite.com/e/global-startup-weekend-women-baku-tickets-41546778533

Offline registration is possible by coming up to the Next Step innovation center. Address: AF Business House, Nizami str.203B, near the monument to Samed Vurghun.

Email: kamala.ismayilova@gmail.com

Any questions can be addressed to Baku Startup Weekend Facebook page.

Media partners of the event are Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az, Azernews.az

